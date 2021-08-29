Horan Securities Inc. Has $78,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

WPC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.