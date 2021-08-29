Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 602 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

