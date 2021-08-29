Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 747 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.51. 1,198,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.