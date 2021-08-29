Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $80.25. 2,760,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

