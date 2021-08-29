Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hong Yuan Holding Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 108,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.