Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.