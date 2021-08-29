HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
About HiTech Group Australia
