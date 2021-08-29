HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

About HiTech Group Australia

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in digital transformation, system development, infrastructure architecture and cloud integration, operation, and supports and project management.

