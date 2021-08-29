Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 2,313,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,713. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.52.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.