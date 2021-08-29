Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.08. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$11.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of HIBB traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 2,313,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

