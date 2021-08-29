Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $6,651,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $4,476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

