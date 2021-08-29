Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.