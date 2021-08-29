HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

HEXO stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

