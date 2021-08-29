Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,215. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

