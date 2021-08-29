Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $87.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

HES stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

