Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $62,698.30 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

