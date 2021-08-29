Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Trading Up 1%

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 181,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 102,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

