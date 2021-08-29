Head to Head Review: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Save Foods and ICL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

ICL Group has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given ICL Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Save Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 94.65 -$1.59 million N/A N/A ICL Group $5.04 billion 1.77 $11.00 million $0.20 34.90

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A ICL Group 6.98% 9.56% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of ICL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICL Group beats Save Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

