Head-To-Head Comparison: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.97 $88.42 million $3.16 57.21 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 21.84% 15.62% 5.62% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

