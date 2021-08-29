Head-To-Head Comparison: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 4.86% 3.82% 2.91% Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 7 0 2.88 Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus price target of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 71.17%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 12.62 $12.60 million $0.21 58.62 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.37 $408.54 million $1.55 5.03

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerra Gold pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Centerra Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

