Hays plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HAYPY stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03. Hays has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

