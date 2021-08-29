Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 758,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 772,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

