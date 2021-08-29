HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $48.31

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, HAPI has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.31 or 0.00099034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 340,797 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.