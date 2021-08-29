Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.