Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
