Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in August

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. 45,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

