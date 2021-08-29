Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

