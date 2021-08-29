Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

