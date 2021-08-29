Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,230,358. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.77. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

