Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.81 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

