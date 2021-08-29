Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

