Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 5,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.