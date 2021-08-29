GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $226.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.