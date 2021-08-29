GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,618 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

