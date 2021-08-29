GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. Equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.