Gs Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

