Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 136.4% in August

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,413. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.