Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI opened at $166.21 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.95. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

