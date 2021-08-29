Gregory Yull Sells 20,000 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Gregory Yull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total transaction of C$5,012,560.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.64. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

