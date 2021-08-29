Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $264,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

