Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $8.08 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

