Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 19,535 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,006. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.39.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.