Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 19,535 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,006. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.39.

