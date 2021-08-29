Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 254,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

