Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

