GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 197,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

