Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 22,676 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.