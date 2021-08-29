Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

SELF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

