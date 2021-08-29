Global Cord Blood (CO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter.

NYSE:CO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

