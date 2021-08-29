GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

