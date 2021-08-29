Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

