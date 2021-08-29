Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $46.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 281,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -272.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

