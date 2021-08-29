GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Shares Down 1.7%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 111,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 94,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIWWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $264,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

